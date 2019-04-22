You are here
Malaysia: Shares open higher on Monday
Mon, Apr 22, 2019 - 9:18 AM
MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.49 points to 1,622.56 at 9am.
Volume was 77.7 million lots worth RM40.4 million.
Gainers beat losers 124 to 44.
sentifi.com
Market voices on:
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Breaking News
Editor's Choice
Most Read
Must Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838SUBSCRIBE NOW
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait