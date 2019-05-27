You are here

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Monday

Mon, May 27, 2019 - 9:23 AM

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 3.55 points to 1,601.87 at 9.04am.

Volume was 85.04 million lots worth RM38.32 million. Gainers beat losers 129 to 56.

