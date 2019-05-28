You are here

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

Tue, May 28, 2019 - 9:17 AM

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 2.91 points to 1,604.26 at 9am.

Volume was 18.15 million lots worth RM4.64 million. Gainers beat losers 80 to 41.

