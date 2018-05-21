You are here

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Monday

Mon, May 21, 2018 - 9:19 AM

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.36 points to 1,854.14 at 9.02am.

Volume was 95.96 million lots worth RM43.31 million.

Gainers outnumbered losers 159 to 76.

