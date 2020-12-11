Malaysia: Stocks advance on Friday morning

MALAYSIA share prices started the last day of the week [DAY]on stronger ground, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index rising 16.73 points or 1 per cent to 1,671.12 as at 9.26am on Friday.

Volume on the Malaysia bourse was 2,303.2 million lots worth RM944.9 million.

Gainers beat losers 503 to 324.