Malaysia: Stocks end lower on Wednesday
Wed, May 23, 2018 - 5:53 PM
MALAYSIAN stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 40.78 points to 1,804.25.
Volume was 2.69 billion shares worth RM3.34 billion.
Losers outnumbered gainers by 763 to 237.
