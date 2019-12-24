You are here

Malaysia: Stocks end the day lower

Tue, Dec 24, 2019 - 6:51 PM

MALAYSIAN stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 9.9 points at 1,604.23.

Volume was 1.56 billion lots worth RM1.03 billion.

Losers outnumbered gainers by 414 to 303.

