MALAYSIA share prices started [DAY]Wednesday on slightly weaker ground, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index heading down 2.94 points or 0.2 per cent to 1,632.05 as at 9.16am.

Volume on the Malaysia bourse was about 1.45 billion lots worth RM514.5 million.

Gainers beat losers 359 to 303.