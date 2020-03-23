Malaysia suspends short-selling amid coronavirus volatility

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia on Monday suspended short-selling until April 30 due to heightened volatility amid the spread of the coronavirus, the country's market regulator and stock exchange said in a joint statement.

"We continue to observe trading activities in this exceptionally volatile global and market environment," Securities Commission Malaysia said in the statement.

"We will assess the situation and consider the necessary additional precautionary measures, as appropriate, to support an orderly market."

REUTERS