You are here

Home > Stocks

Malaysia suspends short-selling amid coronavirus volatility

Mon, Mar 23, 2020 - 10:00 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia on Monday suspended short-selling until April 30 due to heightened volatility amid the spread of the coronavirus, the country's market regulator and stock exchange said in a joint statement.

"We continue to observe trading activities in this exceptionally volatile global and market environment," Securities Commission Malaysia said in the statement.

"We will assess the situation and consider the necessary additional precautionary measures, as appropriate, to support an orderly market." 

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 23, 2020 09:55 PM
Life & Culture

Tokyo 2020 Games delay looms as Canada, Australia quit

[TOKYO] Major sporting nations Australia and Canada quit the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Monday as organisers faced...

Mar 23, 2020 09:52 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St slides as Fed boost fails to assuage virus worries

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Monday as a brief spurt of optimism from an aggressive credit boost by the...

Mar 23, 2020 09:28 PM
Government & Economy

Germany approves 750b euro package to cushion virus blow

[BERLIN] Germany signed off on taking on billions in new debt as part of an unprecedented package totaling more than...

Mar 23, 2020 08:58 PM
Government & Economy

Fed announces second wave of stimulus to support economy

[WASHINGTON] The Federal Reserve on Monday announced a massive second wave of initiatives to support a shuttered US...

Mar 23, 2020 08:53 PM
Government & Economy

MAS issues Covid-19 advisory to financial institutions

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued an advisory to all financial institutions in Singapore, telling...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.