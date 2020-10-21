You are here

Nasdaq profit surges 76% on non-trading business strength

Wed, Oct 21, 2020 - 7:27 PM

[NEW YORK] Exchange operator Nasdaq reported a 76 per cent surge in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by strength in its non-trading businesses and a surge in trading volumes.

Net income attributable to the company rose to US$264 million, or US$1.58 per share, for the quarter ended Sept 30, from US$150 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue from information services, Nasdaq's biggest non-trading business, rose 20 per cent to US$238 million.

Higher trading volumes helped boost the company's market services unit, its biggest business. Revenue in the segment jumped about 39 per cent to US$958 million.

Excluding transaction-based expenses, revenue rose 13 per cent to US$715 million.

REUTERS

