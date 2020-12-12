You are here

Nasdaq to remove four Chinese companies' shares from indexes after US order

Sat, Dec 12, 2020 - 11:56 AM

nz_nasdaq_121256.jpg
Nasdaq said on Friday it will remove shares of four Chinese construction and manufacturing companies from indexes it maintains in response to a US order restricting purchase of their shares.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The securities, which are not traded on the Nasdaq exchange, will be removed from the indexes on Dec 21. They include China Communications Construction, China Railway Construction Corp, CRRC Corp and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, Nasdaq said in a statement.

A White House executive order last month barred US investors from buying securities of blacklisted firms, starting in November 2021. The administration of President Donald Trump alleged the companies were linked to China's military.

China condemned the move, saying the effort ran counter to principles of market competition. "The US should stop abusing national power and national security concepts to suppress foreign companies," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Dec 4.

A spokeswoman for index provider MSCI Inc said via e-mail on Friday the firm has spoken with clients about possible changes and will communicate "any necessary changes" soon.

Index FTSE Russell said on Dec 4 it would delete shares of eight Chinese companies in light of moves by the White House.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Dec 10 it would remove mainland-listed A-shares, Hong Kong-listed H-shares and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of 10 companies including Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology from all equity indexes prior to the market open on Dec 21.

The steps by the index providers show the practical impact of the US order. US investors often hold their China equity exposure in passive products built on broad indexes.

The four Chinese companies being removed by Nasdaq are the only ones among those on the White House list that appear in Nasdaq indexes, a spokeswoman said. Nasdaq leaders were not immediately available for further comment.

REUTERS

