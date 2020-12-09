You are here

Home > Stocks

No model for sale here, but India's small investors flock to Tesla stock

Wed, Dec 09, 2020 - 3:22 PM

AK_tsla_0912.jpg
Mom-and-pop Indian investors increasingly buying US stocks have been drawn to a company that has no presence in India so far: electric car maker Tesla.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MUMBAI] Mom-and-pop Indian investors increasingly buying US stocks have been drawn to a company that has no presence in India so far: electric car maker Tesla.

Indians are placing bigger-than-ever bets on US stocks this year as the American stock market has recovered faster than markets in India and other emerging nations following a crash sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

While firms such as Apple, Amazon and Facebook - which have a significant presence in India - are popular among Indian investors venturing into US stocks, data from brokerages shows Tesla has emerged as a new favourite.

Indian brokerage Vested Finance said its accounts held US$2.5 million worth of Tesla stock in November, up from just US$76,000 at March-end. Another brokerage firm, Stockal, said its clients'Tesla holdings have quadrupled to US$10 million during the period.

Tesla shares surged around 450 per cent during that time.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Some investors have just created accounts to be able to invest in Tesla," Vested's chief executive officer (CEO) Viram Shah said. "We would have never imagined that a company which is not even present in India would be the most popular."

The frenzy around the stock comes as Tesla CEO Elon Musk has signalled an India launch is impending. Mr Musk in October tweeted the electric car maker will foray into India "next year for sure", and had earlier tweeted about a 2020 launch.

Tesla's plans of a possible launch come when India is becoming focused on promoting the use of electric vehicles, even though Mr Musk has previously flagged concerns around high Indian import duties.

Gaurav Jhunjhunwala, 33, became a Musk fan after reading his biography and has even paid US$1,000 in booking fees to get Tesla's Model 3 electric sedan whenever it launches in India.

While that wait has been long, he invested US$100,000 in Tesla shares in May, and buys 30 shares every other week.

"I just like the way the guy (Musk) thinks," Mr Jhunjhunwala said. "He is trying to make the world a better place."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 9, 2020 03:14 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks close at record high on US stimulus, vaccine hopes

[SEOUL] South Korean shares posted a record closing high on Wednesday as investor hopes for more fiscal stimulus and...

Dec 9, 2020 02:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Top Glove Q1 profit soars 20 times to RM2.38b on strong global glove demand

TOP Glove Corporation posted net profit of RM2.38 billion (S$781.5 million) for the first quarter of fiscal year...

Dec 9, 2020 02:51 PM
Real Estate

Real estate agency asks Trump fans to buy him childhood home

[NEW YORK] Donald Trump's childhood home in New York - already sold twice since 2016 - is back on the market.

Dec 9, 2020 02:37 PM
Consumer

UAE says Sinopharm vaccine has 86% efficacy against Covid-19

[DUBAI] An experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm has 86 per cent efficacy against the...

Dec 9, 2020 02:28 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares notch seven-day winning streak; NZ closes at record high

[BENGALURU] Australian shares extended gains into a seventh session on Wednesday as markets advanced across the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Retail S-Reits can catch locals' outbound spend to offset tourists' absence

Singapore's fintech investments rebounded to US$278m in Q2: report

Singapore arm of London club behind dinner at steakhouse that breached Covid-19 rules

Fantastic beasts take over London's Natural History Museum

Stocks to watch: Keppel Infra Trust, SIA, SATS, Geo Energy, Hatten Land

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for