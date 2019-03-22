You are here

Home > Stocks

NYSE wins Uber, Pinterest listings: sources

Fri, Mar 22, 2019 - 8:17 AM

lwx_nyse_220319_55.jpg
Uber Technologies Inc and Pinterest, two of the highest profile Internet companies planning to go public this year, have picked the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the venue for their stock listings, according to sources familiar with the matter.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Uber Technologies Inc and Pinterest, two of the highest profile Internet companies planning to go public this year, have picked the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the venue for their stock listings, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The companies and the NYSE declined to comment.

NYSE has become the exchange of choice over Nasdaq for big technology companies in the past few years after Nasdaq famously bumbled the Facebook IPO (initial public offering) with massive technology errors. The exchanges compete fiercely for listing fees, and much like investment banks, often begin courting large companies long before they are ready to list.

Nasdaq did score the IPO of ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc, which could reach or exceed a US$23 billion valuation when it prices its shares March 28. Lyft will be the first Internet player to kick off a string of hotly anticipated public debuts that will energise the IPO market after a quiet start to the year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a sign that investors crave newly issued stock, shares of Levi Strauss & Co surged 31 per cent in their debut on Thursday, giving the jeans maker a market value of US$8.7 billion.

Bloomberg first reported the Uber news on Thursday while The Wall Street Journal first reported the Pinterest news.

Uber, a global logistics and transportation company most recently valued at US$76 billion in the private market, is seeking a valuation as high as US$120 billion, although some analysts have pegged its value closer to US$100 billion based on selected financial figures it has disclosed.

Pinterest, which owns the image search website known for food and fashion photos, was valued at US$12 billion in its last fundraising round in 2017. The San Francisco-based company has grown rapidly since its founding in 2008, boasting 250 million monthly active users last September.

Pinterest monetises its website through advertisements, which it places among the "pins" that users put on the site.

Reuters previously reported Pinterest could raise around US$1.5 billion in the IPO, which is likely to come in the first six months of 2019. The Wall Street Journal said on Thursday that the company could reveal its IPO filing as early as Friday and list its shares by mid-April.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

lwx_HYFLUX_220319_2.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to Salim-Medco: Don't use us as excuse to pull out of Hyflux deal

lwx_paypal_220319_4.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Better engagement, but virtual AGMs also come with some risks

BT_20190322_CCLAZ22_3731105.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Garage

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

Most Read

1 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 SIA's S$500m 5-year bonds will pay 3.03% interest
4 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO
5 Will Salim-Medco walk away from Hyflux deal?

Must Read

lwx_HYFLUX_220319_2.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to Salim-Medco: Don't use us as excuse to pull out of Hyflux deal

BT_20190322_CCLAZ22_3731105.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Garage

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

BT_20190322_AGADVANCED6176_3731051.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Advanced takes big step towards new business

BT_20190322_VISICC22_3731124.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Government & Economy

SICC aims to raise awareness of the circular economy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening