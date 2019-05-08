You are here

Home > Stocks

NZ shares gain after cenbank cuts rates; Australia dragged down by telcos

Wed, May 08, 2019 - 3:02 PM

file6uc0xtzlc89xuusall2.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] New Zealand shares reversed course to end higher on Wednesday after the central bank cut interest rates to boost a slowing economy, while Australia fell as telcos slumped on the competition regulator's opposition to the proposed Vodafone-TPG merger.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand lowered the official cash rate for the first time in two-and-a-half years by 25 basis points to an all-time low of 1.50 per cent.

The move, which came after a dovish pivot by the central bank in March, pushed the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index 0.4 per cent or 35.66 points higher to 10,063.05.

The rate cut "has come as a surprise to some", said Grant Williamson, investment adviser at Hamilton Hindin Greene, adding that it put the kiwi dollar "under pressure, which is good for a number of export companies".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He added with the lower interest rates now, investors are also looking to buy higher yielding stocks.

Z Energy, which is among the stocks with the top dividend yield in the country, firmed 1 per cent, while EBOS Group strengthened to its highest since April 17.

"The RBNZ has downgraded its near-term outlook substantially, meaning the hurdle for a further cut is high for now. As before, we expect a further OCR cut in November, with one more cut to follow early next year," Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ New Zealand, said in a note.

Across the Tasman sea, the S&P/ASX 200 index slid 0.4 per cent or 26.6 points to end at 6,269.1.

Losses were dominated by telcos after Australian Competition and Consumer Commission opposed a proposed A$15 billion (S$14.3 billion) merger between TPG Telecom and Vodafone Group's Australian unit.

The decision wiped out nearly A$900 million from TPG's market value and sent its shares to their lowest since August 2018.

The gloomy sentiment also hit shares of Telstra Corporation, which dropped to a more than three-week low.

Risk sentiment in the region was also weighed down by trade tensions between the United States and China.

Energy stocks dropped to an over three-month low and were among the worst performers on the benchmark.

However, gold stocks extended gains and closed at a more than one-week peak as investors sought the safety of conservative assets. 

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

lwx_hyflux_090519_8.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux fends off move by seven banks to opt out of moratorium

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Must Read

lwx_MAS_090519_84.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS to release data on its forex intervention, transfers S$45b in reserves to GIC

May 8, 2019
Real Estate

Airbnb-style short-term home sharing still illegal, after consultation: URA

May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

The Woodleigh Residences to launch for sale on May 11

lwx_uobl_090519_131.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB rides on Shopmatic's digital solutions to help SMEs get on e-commerce bandwagon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening