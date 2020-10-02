You are here

Home > Stocks

Options investor makes big bets on Nasdaq's popular 'FANG' stocks

Fri, Oct 02, 2020 - 11:45 AM

nz_nasdaq_021020.jpg
An investor bought large blocks of upside call options on Thursday in companies such as Netflix and Amazon.com, trades reminiscent of outsized options purchases made in August by a large investor known as the "Nasdaq whale."
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] An investor bought large blocks of upside call options on Thursday in companies such as Netflix and Amazon.com, trades reminiscent of outsized options purchases made in August by a large investor known as the "Nasdaq whale." The unknown investor purchased calls expiring in January and March for Netflix, Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet Inc while selling shares of those companies, said Christopher Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna Financial Group.

The four companies are collectively known among investors as the "FANG" group, for the first letters of Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet's Google.

Such a trade involving options allows an investor to reduce stock exposure while maintaining the ability to benefit from future gains in stock prices.

In total, the investor paid a premium of about US$180 million for the options, which have a notional value of roughly US$1.7 billion, according to data from Trade Alert.

Some market watchers have attributed similar large call purchases in tech-related names made in August to SoftBank Group. Those institutional trades came during a flurry of call buying driven by retail investors.

SEE ALSO

Judge blocks White House ban on skilled worker visas: trade groups

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

According to some analysts, that activity prompted September's tech-driven sell-off in US stocks, as dealers who sold those calls unwound the shares they had previously purchased to hedge against their short options positions.

"I can't tell you for sure who that is, but I have a feeling it's SoftBank again," said Amy Wu Silverman, equity derivatives strategist at RBC Capital Markets, of Thursday's trades.

SoftBank declined to comment.

Tech-related call buying has continued, but it has cooled since early September. Skew, a measure of demand for protective put options relative to upside call options, has recovered in names such as Alphabet, Amazon and Apple Inc.

The stock sales accompanying Thursday's options purchases neutralize the overall market impact of the trade, Mr Murphy said.

Moreover, given the previous "Nasdaq whale" trades, they are unlikely to spur as much reaction from other investors, and the impact is likely to be confined to options markets, he said.

"Because they're buying a bunch of vol in big names, maybe it spurs more vol buying," Mr Murphy said. "But it's more likely to have vol impact than stock price impact."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 2, 2020 12:04 PM
Companies & Markets

Best World drops defamation lawsuit against Bonitas Research

THE writ of summons for Best World International's defamation proceedings against short-seller Bonitas Research has...

Oct 2, 2020 11:17 AM
Life & Culture

Germany's Museum Ludwig puts its fakes on show

[COLOGNE, Germany] Museums don't usually advertise fakes in their collections. But the Museum Ludwig here is...

Oct 2, 2020 11:06 AM
Banking & Finance

New York City downgraded as Moody's warns of longer return to normal

[NEW YORK] The coronavirus pandemic has cost New York City its Aa1 credit rating, the second-highest awarded by...

Oct 2, 2020 10:47 AM
Stocks

Australia: Energy stocks, Mesoblast's near 45% drop weigh on Australian shares

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell on Friday, dragged by losses in energy stocks after an overnight tumble in oil...

Oct 2, 2020 10:20 AM
Companies & Markets

Cordlife says chairman Goh Jin Hian can fulfil duty while assisting with CAD probe

CORDLIFE Group's board on Friday said it is supportive of Goh Jin Hian's continued service as chairman and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: CMT, CCT, AGV Group, Lendlease Global Reit, OUE

What will Singtel's new CEO mean for its share price?

Private home purchases at odds with headline economic toll

Pinnacle@Duxton five-room flat sets resale record at S$1.258m

Lingering questions as Wirecard ends payment services in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.