 Robinhood to allow buying fractional shares of GameStop, AMC, Stocks - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Stocks

Robinhood to allow buying fractional shares of GameStop, AMC

Thu, Feb 04, 2021 - 11:57 AM

nz_robinhood_040292.jpg
Online brokerage app Robinhood, which is at the centre of a Reddit-fueled rally in a handful of stocks heavily shorted by hedge funds, said on Wednesday it would allow investors to buy fractional shares in GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Online brokerage app Robinhood, which is at the centre of a Reddit-fueled rally in a handful of stocks heavily shorted by hedge funds, said on Wednesday it would allow investors to buy fractional shares in GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.

The move allows buying parts of shares, often to encourage participation from smaller investors by reducing the size of the amount they have to bet.

Robinhood's website showed on Wednesday trading restrictions were placed only on GameStop and AMC's stock, while restrictions on others had been lifted.

Trading limit on GameStop's shares was increased to 500 from 100. For AMC, the limit was set at 5,500 shares.

Last week, chief executive officer Vlad Tenev said the app had temporarily curbed some transactions because a clearinghouse had asked for US$3 billion in collateral.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The demand forced Robinhood to seek emergency funding from investors who poured in US$2.4 billion on Monday, over and above the US$1 billion the online brokerage raised last week.

Clearinghouses are intermediaries which ensure the completion of a stock trade even if one side of the deal goes bust.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 4, 2021 12:11 PM
Transport

Ford Motor terminates electric vehicle plans with China's Zotye

[SHANGHAI] Ford Motor has decided to terminate plans to launch electric vehicle joint ventures with China's Zotye...

Feb 4, 2021 11:54 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea PM orders revamp of Covid-19 social distancing rules

[SEOUL] South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye Kyun on Thursday ordered a revamp of social distancing guidelines in a...

Feb 4, 2021 11:43 AM
Government & Economy

Taiwan opens 'milestone' trade office in Guyana

[TAIPEI] Taiwan has set up a trade office in Guyana, officials announced on Thursday, a step the United States...

Feb 4, 2021 11:38 AM
Real Estate

HDB launches 3,740 BTO flats, including country's first assisted-living housing for seniors

[SINGAPORE] A total of 3,740 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats, including Singapore's first assisted-living public housing...

Feb 4, 2021 11:35 AM
Stocks

Asia: Market rally stalls but vaccine, stimulus hope lend support

[HONG KONG] Asian markets slipped on Thursday as investors took a breather after a broad three-day rally, though...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Top California court rejects bid to stop gig worker law

DBS boosts sustainable finance target to S$50b by 2024

Australia: Shares fall as miners, health stocks weigh

Singapore shares eke out slight gains at Thursday's open; STI up 0.1%

Malaysia: Shares open flat on Thursday

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for