You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Kospi hits 3,000 for the first time in history

Wed, Jan 06, 2021 - 4:05 PM

file7dx7f93sws91iemogi0m.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korea's main Kospi index briefly broke above 3,000 for the first time on Wednesday, as investors driving the steepest rally in years look towards a broad recovery in exports beyond the country's tech titans.

The benchmark Kospi closed down 0.75 per cent at 2,968.21, surpassing 3,000 for the first time in early trade after seven straight sessions of gains.

Nicknamed as the "Boxpi" among local investors prior to the coronavirus pandemic because of its narrow trading range, the index broke the 3,000 mark some 13-and-a-half years after hitting the 2,000 milestone in mid-2007.

Heavy bets on a post-pandemic world took the index to a new record in the final quarter of 2020, even as South Korea is struggling with its largest coronavirus wave yet.

Beaten-down consumer, travel-related stocks are catching up with high fliers like biotech companies or chip makers, which outperformed the broader market last year.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The new milestone means investors are now seeing the Korean market differently," said Lee Jae-sun, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment, adding that dividend payouts were increasing and shareholder return policies improving.

The Kospi index surged 30.8 per cent in 2020, its largest annual percentage gain since 2009, driven by tech shares.

Shares in Samsung Electronics have almost doubled in price since last year's lows in March, while stocks in tech giants Kakao and Naver also rallied in 2020.

The stock market surge came even as foreign investors sold a net total of US$20.1 billion South Korean shares last year, according to Refinitiv data.

The KospI's decline on Wednesday came as investors sold shares in Samsung Electronics and car makers such as Hyundai Motor as they mulled the implications of a potential Democratic victory in tight US Senate elections.

"Both institutional investors and foreign investors offloaded shares as they braced for a Democrats win," as it could mean more taxes and regulations, Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 6, 2021 03:51 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Leader Environmental Tech gets SGX query, halts trading after shares surge 29.5%

LEADER Environmental Technologies (LET) has called for a trading halt less than an hour after being queried by the...

Jan 6, 2021 03:50 PM
Government & Economy

31 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 29 imported and two in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 31 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon (Jan 6), taking Singapore's total to...

Jan 6, 2021 03:37 PM
Technology

Huawei to pack less of a punch after bruising 2020, analysts say

[SHENZHEN] Huawei Technologies Co this year will likely see slower 5G business and push further into software, while...

Jan 6, 2021 03:24 PM
Government & Economy

North Korea's Kim tells party congress economic plan failed 'tremendously'

[SEOUL] North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his five-year economic plan had failed to meet its goals "on almost...

Jan 6, 2021 03:15 PM
Government & Economy

China steps up Covid curbs near Beijing as infections rise

[BEIJING] Chinese authorities on Wednesday imposed travel restrictions and banned gatherings in the capital city of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Haidilao family gets option to buy S$42m bungalow in Gallop Road

Why CDL's dissident directors were right to quit

Hin Leong's court-appointed managers seek to freeze Lim's assets

Trump signs order banning transactions with eight Chinese apps including Alipay

Broker's take: UOBKH re-initiates coverage on ARA Logos with 'buy', S$0.85 TP

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for