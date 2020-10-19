Seoul: Shares climb on US stimulus talks, drop in local virus cases

[SEOUL] South Korean shares gained on Monday as optimism over some progress in US stimulus talks and a drop in domestic coronavirus cases lifted sentiment.

The benchmark Kospi was up 5.21 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 2,346.74.

The market was buoyed by hopes of a US fiscal package, but weaker-than-expected Chinese economic growth data capped gains, DS Investment & Securities analyst Na Jeong-hwan said.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was optimistic legislation on a coronavirus relief package could be pushed through before Election Day.

Foreigners were net buyers of 43.4 billion won (S$51.6 million) worth of shares on the main board.

The Kospi has risen 6.78 per cent so far this year, and gained 0.7 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume during the session in the Kospi index was 911.37 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 905, the number of advancing shares was 440.

