You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Shares close at record high on US stimulus

Tue, Dec 29, 2020 - 4:09 PM

AK_krstocks_2912.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed at a record high on Tuesday on hopes that a long-awaited US pandemic aid package would be expanded, though a slew of blue-chips went ex-dividend, capping gains.

The benchmark Kospi rose 11.91 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 2,820.51, extending gains to a fourth day.

Major companies including market heavyweight Samsung Electronics went ex-dividend. Shares of Samsung Electronics ended 0.51 per cent lower.

The US House of Representatives voted to increase stimulus payments to qualified Americans to US$2,000 from US$600, sending the measure on to the Senate for a vote.

South Korea unveiled a fresh US$8.49 billion package on Tuesday to support small businesses hit by the third wave of coronavirus and those vulnerable to unemployment due to the outbreak.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Meanwhile, the nation's export recovery likely accelerated in December due to strong chip demand, though the pandemic continued to add pressure on domestic consumption, a Reuters poll showed.

Foreigners were net sellers of US$287.33 million worth of shares on the main board.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 29, 2020 04:05 PM
Government & Economy

South Africa imposes new virus curbs as WHO warns of worse pandemics

[JOHANNESBURG] South Africa banned alcohol sales and made masks mandatory in public from Tuesday after a surge in...

Dec 29, 2020 03:59 PM
Life & Culture

The complex post-Brexit path of Pecorino to London restaurants

[LONDON] Every week, workers in a warehouse near the Sardinian port of Cagliari pile two pallets with local...

Dec 29, 2020 03:54 PM
Government & Economy

13 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 13 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Tuesday noon (Dec 29), all of which were imported....

Dec 29, 2020 03:47 PM
Government & Economy

UK banks, homebuilders likely to rise after Brexit deal struck

[LONDON] UK lenders and homebuilders will be among sectors in focus after the European Union and the UK reached a...

Dec 29, 2020 03:47 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares up on US stimulus cheer; NZ ends at record high

[SYDNEY] Australian shares rose on Tuesday, driven by financial and technology stocks, as market participants...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Twelve Cupcakes founders charged with offences under Employment of Foreign Manpower Act

Chip Eng Seng scraps kindergarten tie-up with Repton

Stocks to watch: Nutryfarm, Starhill Global Reit, Chip Eng Seng, First Reit, CDW

Thais dipping into gold savings undermine steps to rein in baht

China clampdown on Ant Group could distract it from overseas expansion

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for