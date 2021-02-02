 Seoul: Shares close higher as chip stocks gain, Stocks - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Seoul: Shares close higher as chip stocks gain

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 4:08 PM

AK_krstocks_0202.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, driven by heavyweight chipmakers and foreign buying, following a tech-led Wall Street rebound overnight.

The Kospi closed 40.28 points, or 1.32 per cent, higher at 3,096.81, after gaining as much as 2.7 per cent in early trade to hit a one-week high. The index jumped 2.7 per cent on Monday, supported by robust trade data and fading volatility concerns.

Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix surged as much as 4.1 per cent and 5.2 per cent, respectively, while another tech heavyweight, Naver, gained 4.2 per cent to a record closing high.

The S&P 500 index registered its biggest daily percentage gain since Nov 24 on Monday after a steep sell-off last week, and technology-related shares led the advance.

"US stimulus package discussion will be closely watched this week, with the size to be somewhere between the Republican's US$618 billion and the Democrat's US$1.9 trillion," said Choi Yoo-june, analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

South Korea's inflation sped up in January, beating forecasts and offering more signals of a mild recovery.

Meanwhile, the country's ruling party said on Tuesday it will prepare a fourth round of Covid-19 cash handouts and an extra budget of sufficient scale.

Foreigners were net buyers of US$175.01 million worth of shares on the main board.

REUTERS

