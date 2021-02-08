Seoul: Shares down near 1% on news Hyundai-Apple car deal is off

[SEOUL] South Korean shares fell on Monday, driven by a plunge in auto shares, while both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

The benchmark Kospi closed down 29.39 points or 0.94 per cent at 3,091.24, after falling as much as 1.12 per cent in early trade.

Hyundai Motor and Kia shares tumbled as much as 8.42 per cent and 15.27 per cent, respectively, after they said they are not now in talks with Apple on autonomous electric cars, a month after confirming early-stage talks with the tech giant.

The sub-index for transportation equipment dropped 7.86 per cent, while the group's other affiliates Hyundai Mobis, Hyundai Glovis and Hyundai Wia ended down 8.65 per cent, 9.5 per cent and 11.9 per cent, respectively.

Most heavyweights skidded: Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix slid 0.60 per cent and 1.96 per cent, respectively, while batterymakers LG Chem and Samsung SDI also dropped 3.70 per cent and 0.65 per cent each.

Investors also awaited the MSCI quarterly index review data due to be released at 10pm GMT on Tuesday.

"Market volatility may increase this week depending on foreign investors trading ahead of the expiry of Kospi options," said Kiwoom Securities' analyst Seo Sang-young.

Foreigners were net sellers of 354.6 billion won (S$422.3 million) worth of shares on the main board.

The won ended at 1,119.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.37 per cent higher than its previous close at 1,123.7.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,119.8 per dollar, down 0.3 per cent from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,119.6.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.8 basis points to 1.001 per cent.

