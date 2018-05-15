You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Shares down; won weakens on dollar strength

Tue, May 15, 2018 - 3:45 PM

colin-ss-15.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened on Tuesday following a tepid Wall Street performance overnight. The Korean won fell on the greenback's broad strength, while bond yields rose.

At 0633 GMT, the KOSPI was down 17.57 points, or 0.71 per cent, at 2,458.54. Samsung Electronics declined 1.8 per cent, while SK Hynix and LG Electronics fell 0.9 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively. 

The won was quoted at 1,073.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.54 per cent weaker than its previous close at 1,068. In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,072.73 per US dollar, down 0.24 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,057.1 per dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.87 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks weakened 0.21 per cent. The KOSPI is up around 0.3 per cent so far this year, and up by 1.63 per cent in the previous 30 days. The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 701,110,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 885, the number of advancing shares was 333. Foreigners were net sellers of 239,056 million won worth of shares. The US dollar has risen 0.6 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on Feb 6, 2018.  In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to107.44. The South Korean three-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 per cent compared with a previous close of 1.65 per cent, while the benchmark three-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.313 per cent, higher than the previous day's 2.31 per cent.

 

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

SINGAPORE-ASIA-CITIES-EIU-LIFESTYLE-085653.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Sales, new orders in expansion mode for first time in over 6 years

bursa.jpg
May 15, 2018
Stocks

Malaysian markets claw back early losses from election shock

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Will Oxley pull off its property launch blitz?

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
4 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
5 Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_150518_73.jpg
May 15, 2018
Real Estate

Developers sold 729 private homes in April, up from 716 in March, but down 53.5% y-o-y

May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIAS urges Vard directors to explain independence, and Fincantieri to up delisting offer

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

BlackRock no longer Venture substantial shareholder after funds sell S$8.3m of stock

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening