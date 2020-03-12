You are here

Seoul: Shares end at lowest since August 2015 on pandemic fears

Thu, Mar 12, 2020 - 3:34 PM

South Korean shares tumbled to a 4-1/2-year low on Thursday as worries about the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus outbreak deepened after the United States suspended travel from Europe, and world health officials declared the virus a pandemic.
The benchmark Kospi closed down 73.94 points or 3.87 per cent to 1,834.33, its lowest close since Aug 24, 2015. It fell as much as 5.23 per cent on Thursday and has declined 16.53 per cent so far this year.

The won fell more than 1 per cent, and the benchmark bond yield rose. REUTERS

