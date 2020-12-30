You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Shares end at record high, see biggest annual gain since 2009

Wed, Dec 30, 2020 - 4:05 PM

file7dun37itwmc1ip6tdnds.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed at a record high on Wednesday, driven by Samsung Electronics, other heavyweights and hopes for an economic recovery, while it also posted gains of more than 30 per cent for 2020, its biggest annual jump in 11 years.

The country's financial markets will be closed from Thursday and will reopen on Jan 4.

The benchmark Kospi closed up 52.96 points or 1.88 per cent at a record high of 2,873.47. The index rose for a fifth straight day.

Chip giant Samsung Electronics ended 3.5 per cent higher to its record high, while its peer SK Hynix rose 2.2 per cent.

Other heavyweights Naver, Samsung SDI and LG Chem also rose 3.4 per cent, 4.5 per cent and 1.4 per cent respectively.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The nation's trade data is due on Jan 1, which could provide additional signals that the economy is on recovery track.

For 2020, the index surged 30.8 per cent, the largest gain since 2009, while it soared 23.4 per cent in the final quarter, its biggest quarterly jump in over 17 years.

Towing such gains were retail investors as they gobbled up 47.5 trillion won (S$57.96 billion) for the year, Korean Exchange data showed.

Foreigners were net buyers of 250.3 billion won worth of shares on the main board, but they sold around net 24.6 trillion in 2020, the data showed.

The won ended at 1,086.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, up 0.53 per cent.

For the year, the won gained 6.5 per cent against the dollar, while it rose 7.7 per cent in the fourth quarter, marking the fastest quarterly gain since the first quarter of 2017.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,085.8, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,085.5.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1 basis point to 0.982 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 30, 2020 04:16 PM
Government & Economy

Britain first to approve AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

[LONDON] Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by...

Dec 30, 2020 04:11 PM
Stocks

China's blue-chip, startup indexes hit over five-year high on growth hopes

[SHANGHAI] China's blue-chip index and startup board ChiNext both hit their highest in more than five years on...

Dec 30, 2020 03:53 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold rises as dollar weakens despite delayed US stimulus vote

[BENGALURU] Gold prices gained on Wednesday as the dollar weakened, with investors looking past a top US Republican...

Dec 30, 2020 03:53 PM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore to cut household electricity tariff by 3.2%, raise gas tariff in Q1 2021

SINGAPORE'S electricity tariff is due to fall by an average of 3.2 per cent or 0.67 Singapore cent per kilowatt-hour...

Dec 30, 2020 03:49 PM
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin hits record US$28,600 as 2020 rally powers on

[LONDON] Bitcoin on Wednesday hit a record US$28,599.99, taking gains this year past 295 per cent amid heightened...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: CDL, Singapore Airlines, SATS, JMH, Sembcorp, CapitaLand

Twelve Cupcakes founders charged with offences under Employment of Foreign Manpower Act

Singapore rolls out Covid-19 vaccination exercise; NCID nurse gets first jab

CDL director steps down over concerns with Sincere investment

XRP cryptocurrency tumbles as Coinbase exchange moves to suspend trading

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for