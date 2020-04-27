Seoul: Shares end higher on hopes of more global stimulus measures

South Korean shares closed higher on Monday as risk sentiment improved after the Bank of Japan announced more stimulus steps, raising hopes of further policy support from other major central banks.

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed higher on Monday as risk sentiment improved after the Bank of Japan announced more stimulus steps, raising hopes of further policy support from other major central banks.

The KOSPI ended up 33.76 points, or 1.79 per cent, to 1,922.77 - its sharpest gain in more than a week.

Stock prices extended their gains (from midday) after the Japanese central bank's announcement of additional stimulus plans, DS Investment & Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan said, adding that investors now eye major central banks' monetary policy and GDP data announcements.

The Bank of Japan pledged to buy unlimited amounts of government bonds on Monday and investors now await outcomes from meetings of the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank later this week.

Foreigners were net buyers of US$37.10 million worth of shares on the main board, snapping five straight sessions of sell-offs.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

The trading volume was 724.60 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 899, the number of advancing shares was 747.

REUTERS