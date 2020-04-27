You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Shares end higher on hopes of more global stimulus measures

Mon, Apr 27, 2020 - 4:25 PM

doc7abqe1mxuc21jozkhhb2_doc70d2kido7u119mmkokze.jpg
South Korean shares closed higher on Monday as risk sentiment improved after the Bank of Japan announced more stimulus steps, raising hopes of further policy support from other major central banks.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed higher on Monday as risk sentiment improved after the Bank of Japan announced more stimulus steps, raising hopes of further policy support from other major central banks.

The KOSPI ended up 33.76 points, or 1.79 per cent, to 1,922.77 - its sharpest gain in more than a week.

Stock prices extended their gains (from midday) after the Japanese central bank's announcement of additional stimulus plans, DS Investment & Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan said, adding that investors now eye major central banks' monetary policy and GDP data announcements.

The Bank of Japan pledged to buy unlimited amounts of government bonds on Monday and investors now await outcomes from meetings of the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank later this week.

Foreigners were net buyers of US$37.10 million worth of shares on the main board, snapping five straight sessions of sell-offs.

SEE ALSO

Seoul: Shares end over 1% lower as recession fears mount on economic data

The trading volume was 724.60 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 899, the number of advancing shares was 747.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 27, 2020 04:21 PM
Garage

Temasek backs plant-based meat maker Growthwell in US$8m round

LONGTIME plant-based meat manufacturer Growthwell Group has clinched US$8 million in a funding round led by Temasek...

Apr 27, 2020 04:04 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares close higher on global stimulus hopes

[SYDNEY] Australian shares jumped on Monday, in line with global peers, as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) kicked off a week...

Apr 27, 2020 04:03 PM
Life & Culture

Distilleries are turning stale beer into coronavirus whiskey

[NEW YORK] A stainless-steel tanker winds down a gravel road, its 18 wheels coming to rest in front of a bright, red...

Apr 27, 2020 04:02 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand to extend state of emergency and gradually restart businesses

[BANGKOK] Thailand is set to extend its state of emergency to May 31 to cement progress against the novel...

Apr 27, 2020 04:02 PM
Energy & Commodities

Steelmaker SSAB sees steep shipment fall, to delay investments

[STOCKHOLM] Steelmaker SSAB reported a steep fall in quarterly operating earnings on Monday and said it expected...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.