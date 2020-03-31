You are here

Seoul: Shares end more than 2% higher; down 20.2% for the quarter

Tue, Mar 31, 2020 - 4:00 PM

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI closed up 37.52 points, or 2.19 per cent, at 1,754.64.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korean shares gained more than 2 per cent on Tuesday as risk appetite was whetted by hopes of another US stimulus package and data showing a rebound in China factory activities.

However, they were down 20.2 per cent for the quarter, their biggest since the fourth quarter of 2008. 

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI closed up 37.52 points, or 2.19 per cent, at 1,754.64. For the month, it fell 11.69 per cent.

The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 1,026.76 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 900, the number of advancing shares was 773.

REUTERS

