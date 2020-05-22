You are here

Seoul: Shares end over 1% lower

Fri, May 22, 2020 - 4:07 PM

South Korean benchmark index closed 1.4 per cent lower on Friday, logging its steepest loss in more than two weeks, as Sino-US tensions heightened over Beijing's intent to impose a new security law on Hong Kong.
PHOTO: AFP

The Kospi ended down 28.18 points, or 1.41per cent, at 1,970.13, snapping a five-day winning streak. For the week, the index gained 2.22 per cent, after two straight weekly losses.

China will establish a "sound" legal system and enforcement mechanisms to ensure national security in Hong Kong, its Premier Li Keqiang said.

The development comes a day after US President Donald Trump's warning against Beijing's attempt to gain more control over the city and US senators' comments about introducing a legislation to impose sanctions on Chinese officials.

The Hong Kong conflict triggered stock prices to reflect worries of Sino-US tensions to a large extent, DS Investment & Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan said, adding that investors also booked profits.

Foreigners were net sellers of US$377.93 million of shares on the main board.

REUTERS

