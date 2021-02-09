 Seoul: Shares erase early gains on foreign outflows ahead of holidays, Stocks - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Seoul: Shares erase early gains on foreign outflows ahead of holidays

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 3:35 PM

PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korean shares edged down on Tuesday in subdued trade ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, as foreign investors booked profits after a sharp rebound in early session. The won gained for a second consecutive day, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

The benchmark Kospi closed down 6.57 points or 0.21 per cent to 3,084.67, after rising as much as 1.24 per cent in early session. The index declined 0.9 per cent in the previous session.

The early gains followed major US stock indexes registering all-time closing highs on Monday amid optimism over US fiscal stimulus.

Majority of heavyweights traded mixed: Chip giant Samsung Electronics ended down 0.36 per cent, while its peer SK Hynix was up 0.4 per cent. LG Chem tumbled 1.72 per cent but Hyundai Motor gained 1.07 per cent, rebounding from its sharp loss a day earlier.

"Kospi reversed early gains as foreign investors turned net sellers, while institutions widened their selloff on profit-taking ... The trading volume has decreased but market volatility seems to have risen," said Choi Yoo-june, analyst at Shinhan Investment.

Trading volumes were thin ahead of the nation's Lunar New Year holiday on Feb 11-13. The trading volume during the session in the Kospi was 2,106.25 million shares.

Foreigners were net sellers of 222.8 billion won (S$265.2 million) worth of shares on the main board.

The won ended at 1,116.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.27 per cent higher than its previous close at 1,119.6.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,116.5 per dollar, down 0.1 per cent from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,116.2.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 0.990 per cent.

REUTERS

