You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Shares extend losses

Wed, Jan 27, 2021 - 4:50 PM

AK_krstocks_2701.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed lower on Wednesday, as major heavyweight names slid, with investors awaiting the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting and corporate results from US tech giants. 

The Kospi closed down 17.75 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 3,122.56, after falling 2.1 per cent in the previous session.

"Investors are seen avoiding active buying in shares as they remain cautious amid earnings season ... Apple and Tesla's earning results due Wednesday and Thursday are on focus," said DS Investment & Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan.

Foreigners were net sellers of US$563.95 million worth of shares on the main board.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 27, 2021 04:56 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS wins bankruptcy bid on Nelson Loh in relation to S$14m loan

SUBSCRIBERS

FAILED businessman Nelson Loh was adjudged a bankrupt by the Singapore High Court last month, after DBS Bank...

Jan 27, 2021 04:40 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks narrowly mixed at open

[LONDON] European stock markets were narrowly mixed at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark...

Jan 27, 2021 04:25 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower with eye on US

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Wednesday in the red, extending the previous day's steep losses, as investors...

Jan 27, 2021 04:21 PM
Energy & Commodities

LG Chem swings to Q4 profit on car battery demand but misses forecast

[SEOUL] South Korea's LG Chem reported a profitable fourth quarter on Wednesday on demand for its car batteries but...

Jan 27, 2021 04:16 PM
Technology

UK mobile networks Vodafone, O2 and Three tackle rural coverage

[LONDON] British mobile networks Vodafone , O2 and Three are teaming up to build and share 222 mobile masts to boost...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Goldman sees US$200b opening from European tech unicorns

Google revives Australia news platform launch amid content payment fight

TikTok owner Bytedance's sales doubled to US$35b despite US ban

7-Eleven kicks off mega bond sale to help finance Speedway purchase

Hong Kong turns to 'ambush lockdowns' to fight virus

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for