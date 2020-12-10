You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Shares fall on US stimulus doubts, virus worries

Thu, Dec 10, 2020 - 3:08 PM

AK_krstocks_1012.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korean shares slid on Thursday after gaining 2 per cent in the previous session, as stalled US stimulus talks and rising coronavirus cases at home weighed on sentiment. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

The benchmark Kospi closed down 9.01 points or 0.33 per cent at 2,746.46, after posting a record closing high on Wednesday.

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a one-week extension of federal government funding, giving lawmakers more time to haggle over a broader spending package with coronavirus relief.

South Korea reported 682 new coronavirus cases on Thursday as it continues to battle a third wave of infection that is threatening the economy and healthcare system.

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, the world's two largest memory chipmakers, slid 1.4 per cent and 3.3 per cent, respectively, leading the decline. Both stocks had hit record highs in the previous session.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Foreigners were net sellers of 1.36 trillion won (S$1.67 billion) worth of shares on the main board.

"Kospi dropped as foreign investors and institutions were net sellers in relation to the expiry of Kospi futures and options contracts," NH Investment & Securities analyst Noh Dong-kil said.

The won ended at 1,087.7 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.27 per cent lower than its previous close at 1,084.8.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,087.2 per dollar, down 0.1 per cent from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,086.9.

In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 point to 111.72.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield was flat at 0.975 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.4 basis point to 1.655 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 10, 2020 03:02 PM
Government & Economy

Japan to sell over 110t yen of new bonds as pandemic costs balloon: sources

[TOKYO] Japan is likely to sell over 110 trillion yen (S$1.41 trillion) of new government bonds this fiscal year to...

Dec 10, 2020 02:50 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia to slow down pace of tobacco tax hike due to pandemic

[JAKARTA] Indonesia will raise the excise tax on tobacco products by an average of 12.5 per cent in 2021, the...

Dec 10, 2020 02:37 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's ruling party calls for tax breaks on green investment

[TOKYO] Japan's ruling party has called for extended tax breaks on low-emission cars and green investment incentives...

Dec 10, 2020 02:29 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close lower on profit-taking

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday with investors locking in profits following falls on Wall Street as US...

Dec 10, 2020 02:28 PM
Real Estate

Manhattan apartments haven't been this cheap to rent in 10 years

[NEW YORK] Apartments in Manhattan haven't been this cheap to rent in 10 years.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Border reopenings another plus for Singapore's recovery

Broker's take: Office S-Reits may turn from laggards to leaders, says DBS

Singapore's Sea to raise about US$2b in stock offering

Shophouses in prime districts snapped up; owners put more assets on market

Embattled S-Reits headed for slow recovery next year

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for