You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Shares fall on worries over surging coronavirus cases

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 3:28 PM

AK_krstocks_1512.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korean shares fell on Tuesday as worries grew over surging coronavirus cases at home and abroad. The won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell.

The number of coronavirus deaths in the United States crossed 300,000 on Monday as the hardest hit nation started its first vaccine inoculations, while tighter Covid-19 restrictions were imposed on London.

Back home, South Korea's prime minister pleaded with residents on Tuesday to abide by social distancing rules to avoid even greater restrictions in the face of the country's largest wave of coronavirus infections.

South Korea reported 880 new coronavirus cases as of midnight Monday, up from 718 a day earlier.

The benchmark Kospi closed down 5.38 points or 0.19 per cent at 2,756.82.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Worries grew over stricter lockdown measures imposed by major economies, while China's economic data for November came in line with expectations and could not lift investor sentiment, said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

China's industrial output expanded for the eighth straight month in November as the economic recovery gathered pace and global demand picked up.

LG Display rose 6.9 per cent, hitting its highest since June 2019, on upbeat earnings forecast.

Foreigners were net sellers of 387.7 billion won (S$473.5 million) worth of shares on the main board.

The won closed at 1,093.3 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.14 per cent lower than its previous close of 1,091.8.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,092.6 per dollar, up 0 per cent from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,092.2.

In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 point to 111.70.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.4 basis point to 0.982 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.3 basis point to 1.669 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 15, 2020 03:23 PM
Transport

Trucks in China are watching if drivers doze, speed or slack off

[SHANGHAI] Trucks in China connected to G7's fleet-management network do more than just haul goods across the vast...

Dec 15, 2020 03:04 PM
Energy & Commodities

The rising cost to feed animals is squeezing meat producers

[CHICAGO] The meat industry is starting to get squeezed from both sides.

Dec 15, 2020 02:55 PM
Banking & Finance

1MDB scandal casts pall over Indonesia's wealth fund ambitions

[JAKARTA] Indonesia will need to step out of the shadows of neighboring Malaysia's 1MDB scandal to convince...

Dec 15, 2020 02:49 PM
Energy & Commodities

Lumber defies usual lull with building boom straining supplies

[CHICAGO] Lumber prices typically hit a lull in December, but not this year as lean inventories and strong building...

Dec 15, 2020 02:45 PM
Stocks

Hot US IPO market, first-day pops back in focus with Wish listing

[NEW YORK] The parent company of online retailer Wish will be the next technology company looking to raise more than...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pharmaceutical firms to manufacture vaccine in Singapore

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

Moderna confirms supply agreement with Singapore's MOH for Covid-19 vaccine

Trump says Attorney General Barr resigns

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, Yeo Hiap Seng, Civmec, Yunnan Energy, Stamford Land

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for