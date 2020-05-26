You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Shares hit 11-week high on economic recovery hopes

Tue, May 26, 2020 - 4:10 PM

doc7aqmlz9120hcy0dtlik_doc73k5qt8xqlg1cwf68k51.jpg
South Korean shares rose for the second straight session on Tuesday, settling at their highest level since early March, as risk sentiment improved across Asian markets after more countries reopened their economies and on stimulus hopes.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose for the second straight session on Tuesday, settling at their highest level since early March, as risk sentiment improved across Asian markets after more countries reopened their economies and on stimulus hopes.

The Seoul stock market's main Kospi closed up 35.18 points, or 1.76 per cent, at 2,029.78.

Japan lifted a state of emergency for Tokyo and four remaining areas on Monday after the number of infections fell across the country.

The Chinese central bank governor said on Tuesday the country would strengthen its economic policy and continue efforts to lower interest rates on loans.

South Korea's central bank is expected to cut its policy rate to a record low on Thursday, according to a Reuters poll.

SEE ALSO

Seoul: Shares rally for 2nd day on economy reopening hopes

The market rose on economic recovery hopes, but worries about the Sino-US rift remained amid tensions over Huawei sanctions and Hong Kong, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment & Securities.

Foreigners were net buyers of US$7.21 million worth of shares on the main board.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 26, 2020 04:14 PM
Government & Economy

Fortitude Budget: SME tenants get cash grant to offset rents

THE Singapore government will provide a new cash grant to offset more of the rental costs of small and medium-sized...

May 26, 2020 04:13 PM
Garage

Uber cuts 600 jobs in India as lockdown hits business

[BENGALURU] Uber Technologies will cut around 600 jobs in India as part of its plans to cut 23 per cent of its...

May 26, 2020 04:09 PM
Consumer

Liquor makers push for bars to join revival in South Africa

[JOHANNESBURG] South Africa's alcoholic-beverage makers are pushing the government to allow smaller bars to convert...

May 26, 2020 04:07 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Fortitude Budget: CPF contribution increase for seniors deferred to 2022

THE planned rise in Central Provident Fund (CPF) contribution rates for senior workers in 2021 will be deferred by...

May 26, 2020 04:03 PM
Government & Economy

Forget propping up the bar in the pub for a bit, UK's Gove says

[LONDON] Opening up pubs, restaurants and bars after the coronavirus lockdown is difficult and so there will be no...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.