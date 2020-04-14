Seoul: Shares jump as Chinese trade data beats forecast, pandemic worries ease

South Korean shares jumped nearly 2 per cent on Tuesday, their sharpest gain in a week, as China's trade data came in better than expected, while easing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic cheered investor sentiment.

The Seoul stock market's benchmark KOSPI closed up 31.33 points, or 1.72 per cent, at 1,857.09. The index, however, has fallen 15.50 per cent so far this year.

Foreigners were net sellers of US$33.29 million worth of shares on the main board, extending the selloff to a 29th straight session. They sold around US$11.67 billion during the period.

Local financial markets will be closed on Wednesday for the general election. Markets will resume trading at normal hours on Thursday, April 16.

REUTERS