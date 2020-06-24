You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Shares jump as recovery hopes rise, North Korea tensions diffuse

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 3:50 PM

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended higher on Wednesday as hopes of global economic recovery firmed after upbeat data from the United States and the eurozone and worries over tensions with North Korea eased. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

The Seoul stock market's benchmark Kospi closed up 30.27 points or 1.42 per cent at 2,161.51.

US business activity contracted for a fifth straight month in June, but at a slower pace, supporting views that the virus-driven recession was drawing to an end, while the historic downturn in the euro zone also eased as businesses started reopening.

North Korea has decided to suspend military action plans against South Korea, the official KCNA news agency reported on Wednesday, sending defence-related shares into a tailspin.

Market heavyweights led gains in Kospi, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rising as much as 4.9 per cent and 3.9 per cent, respectively.

SEE ALSO

Seoul: Shares end slightly higher on Sino-US trade relief

Shares of Samsung BioLogics closed up 2.12 per cent after the drugmaker said it had bagged a 381 billion won (S$438.4 million) order to make biopharmaceuticals for a European firm.

Foreigners were net sellers of 155.90 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

The won closed trading up 0.78 per cent, its sharpest daily gain in more than two weeks, at 1,199.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted up 0.7 per cent at 1,199.2 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,199.1.

In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 points to 112.13.

The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.8 basis point to 0.820 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.1 basis points to 1.365 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 24, 2020 03:46 PM
Transport

Indonesia taxi operator Blue Bird sees demand rebound as virus curbs ease

[JAKARTA] Blue Bird, Indonesia's largest taxi operator, has seen a sharp rebound in demand for its services since...

Jun 24, 2020 03:44 PM
Garage

Grab puts partnership with troubled Wirecard on hold

[SINGAPORE] South-east Asian ride-hailing and payments company Grab said it had put a partnership with scandal-hit...

Jun 24, 2020 03:43 PM
Stocks

Europe: Equities weaker at open

[LONDON] European stock markets mostly fell in opening deals on Wednesday after a mixed session in Asia, as investor...

Jun 24, 2020 03:31 PM
Government & Economy

Notifications on cost-saving measures affected over 187,000 workers: MOM

IN the three months from March 12, more than 4,800 employers submitted notifications on cost-saving measures amid...

Jun 24, 2020 03:28 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold poised to challenge US$1,800 as virus resurgence fans demand

[SINGAPORE] Gold is on the cusp of challenging the hard-to-crack US$1,800 an ounce mark, potentially opening the way...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.