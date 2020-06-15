You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Shares plunge on China's downbeat factory data, second virus wave worries

Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 3:48 PM

doc7b0w5rzkqlsskm2z123_doc79tqr8awa6svgztt7m3.jpg
South Korean shares plunged 4.8 per cent on Monday, the sharpest daily fall since late March, after China's smaller-than-expected factory data suggested the economic recovery remained fragile amid growing worries of a second wave of coronavirus infections. 
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korean shares plunged 4.8 per cent on Monday, the sharpest daily fall since late March, after China's smaller-than-expected factory data suggested the economic recovery remained fragile amid growing worries of a second wave of coronavirus infections. 

The Seoul stock market's main Kospi closed down 101.48 points, or 4.76 per cent, at 2,030.82, marking its sharpest fall since March 23.

New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in record numbers swept through more US states, including Florida and Texas, as most push ahead with reopening.

China's industrial output rose for a second straight month in May but the gain was smaller than expected, suggesting the economy is still struggling to get back on track after the coronavirus crisis.

It is a bit early to worry about a second wave in Korea, said DS Investment & Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan, adding that investors' worries may grow if the number of new cases rises to a three-digit number.

SEE ALSO

Seoul: Shares post biggest weekly fall since mid-March after US rout

South Korea reported 37 new coronavirus cases on Monday, of which 24 were domestic infections.

Foreigners were net sellers of US$390.42 million worth of shares on the main board.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 15, 2020 03:48 PM
Government & Economy

China to handle some Hong Kong national security cases: official

[HONG KONG] China will have jurisdiction over "some extremely rare" national security cases in Hong Kong, a senior...

Jun 15, 2020 03:45 PM
Banking & Finance

Traders gear up for Hong Kong to defend dollar peg for 7th day

[HONG KONG] Traders are preparing for Hong Kong's de facto central bank to defend the local currency's peg to the...

Jun 15, 2020 03:40 PM
Banking & Finance

Commerzbank to cut more jobs, branches: board member

[FRANKFURT] Commerzbank will announce "considerably" more branch closures and job cuts when it lays out its strategy...

Jun 15, 2020 03:39 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares end lower on fears of another coronavirus wave

[TOKYO] Japanese shares slipped to near three-week low on Monday as concerns about a spike in new cases of Covid-19...

Jun 15, 2020 03:36 PM
Transport

From crowded tubes to pedal power, London's COVID transport challenge

[LONDON] The crowded daily commute in London has long been a source of misery for millions. But getting to work will...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.