You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Shares post weekly loss as foreigners lead profit taking

Fri, Jan 29, 2021 - 4:21 PM

af_kospi_290121.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korean shares fell for a fourth consecutive session on Friday, ending the week lower on heavy profit taking by foreign investors as Wall Street volatility from GameStop losses weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark Kospi fell 92.84 points, or 3.03 per cent, to 2,976.21.

Foreigners were net sellers of 1,432.8 billion won (S$1.7 billion) worth of shares on the main board. In January, foreign net selling of Kospi shares was 5.23 trillion won, the biggest since March 2020.

Shares of Samsung Biologics dropped 5.37 per cent, Hyundai Motor fell 3.98 per cent. "It was a foreign-driven profit taking, as some are getting cold-feet having seen how bad market volatilities can get in the US," said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities. Asian retail investors, emboldened by the meteoric rise of US videogame retailer GameStop, are taking on short sellers and making their brokers nervous enough to cut off margin lending.

The Kospi has risen 3.58 per cent so far this year, and gained 11.1 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The trading volume during the session in the Kospi index was 971.52 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 910, the number of advancing shares was 64.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 29, 2021 05:38 PM
Companies & Markets

CDL Hospitality Trusts' H2 DPS falls 29.2% to 3.44 S cents

CDL Hospitality Trusts' (CDLHT) distribution per stapled security (DPS) for the second half of 2020 declined by 29.2...

Jan 29, 2021 05:24 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 14.22...

Jan 29, 2021 04:34 PM
Stocks

Europe: Markets sink in opening deals

[LONDON] European stock markets sank heavily at the open on Friday as investors continued to fret over the impact of...

Jan 29, 2021 04:29 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end in the red again

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished with another loss on Friday, capping a painful week for world markets as...

Jan 29, 2021 03:42 PM
Government & Economy

24 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 24 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Friday noon (Jan 29), all of them imported.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CDL Hospitality Trusts' H2 DPS falls 29.2% to 3.44 S cents

Hong Kong: Stocks end in the red again

Ride to nowhere? The Grab-Gojek story thus far

24 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

RTS Link: Second civil contract for viaduct and tunnels awarded

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for