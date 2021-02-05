Seoul: Shares rise after Wall Street's record-setting rally

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rebounded on Friday after Wall Street's record-setting rally overnight, posting their best weekly gain in a month, boosted by gains in chip giant Samsung Electronics.

The benchmark Kospi closed up 33.08 points, or 1.07 per cent, at 3,120.63, rebounding from a loss of 1.35 per cent in the previous session.

The index jumped 4.85 per cent for the week, recovering from a 5.24 per cent decline in the previous week.

Samsung gained as much as 1.82 per cent in early trade after documents filed with Texas state officials showed that the company is considering Austin as one of the sites for a new US$17 billion plant.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted record closing highs after another batch of upbeat earnings from US companies such as eBay and PayPal, and data suggesting the labour market may be stabilising.

Democrats pushed ahead with US President Joe Biden's proposed US$1.9 trillion stimulus plan without bipartisan support, further lifting to the sentiment.

Foreigners were net buyers of US$164.30 million worth of shares on the main board.

