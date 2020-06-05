You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Shares rise in longest 2020 rally on recovery hopes, post third weekly gain

Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 4:03 PM

doc7avri3ucjxuhv3hodsp_doc79ro78jfo7k1f19lp2ev.jpg
South Korean shares rose for the sixth straight session on Friday, ending more than 1 per cent higher in their longest winning streak this year so far on signs of global economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis and stimulus support.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose for the sixth straight session on Friday, ending more than 1 per cent higher in their longest winning streak this year so far on signs of global economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis and stimulus support.

The Seoul stock market's benchmark Kospi closed up 30.69 points, or 1.43 per cent, at 2,181.87, its highest since Feb 21, recovering nearly 50 per cent from the year's lows.

For the week, the Kospi gained 7.50 per cent, marking its third straight weekly gain and the sharpest in eight weeks.

The European Central Bank's stimulus package, yuan's gain and a rise in oil prices helped boost risk appetite, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities.

Foreigners were net sellers of US$60.51 million worth of shares on the main board.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 5, 2020 03:44 PM
Garage

Construction tech startup Hubble raises S$5m from Tin Men

HUBBLE, a Singapore-based startup specialising in construction analytics data, has raised S$5 million from Tin Men...

Jun 5, 2020 03:42 PM
Government & Economy

Plans for secondment of construction workers to be reviewed: Desmond Lee

ORIGINAL plans for the secondment of construction workers will be reviewed, following feedback from firms, Second...

Jun 5, 2020 03:39 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets rebound at open

[LONDON] European stock markets rebounded at the open Friday following the European Central Bank's latest action to...

Jun 5, 2020 03:29 PM
SPECIAL FEATURE
Food & Drink

GOOD FOOD HUNTING By Oddle

Hungry? Whether you fancy sushi, noodles or a good steak, there’s plenty of great food to...

Jun 5, 2020 03:17 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares see best weekly rally in 2 years on recovery hopes

[SYDNEY] Australian stocks rose on Friday marking their longest run of weekly gains since May 2018, as upbeat...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.