You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Shares rise on hopes of economic recovery as lockdowns ease

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 3:48 PM

file70d2i7tefw21gvbvqip.jpg
South Korean shares ended higher on Monday, buoyed by hopes of global economic recovery as many countries were seen gradually easing coronavirus-induced restrictions, but caution over escalating US-China tensions capped further gains.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended higher on Monday, buoyed by hopes of global economic recovery as many countries were seen gradually easing coronavirus-induced restrictions, but caution over escalating US-China tensions capped further gains.

The Seoul stock market's main Kospi closed up 9.83 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 1,937.11.

Summer weather is enticing much of the world to emerge from coronavirus lockdowns as centres of the outbreak from New York to Italy and Spain gradually lift restrictions that have kept millions indoors for months.

South Korea, which eased social distancing rules on May 6, reported 15 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the national tally to 11,065.

China's commerce ministry said on Sunday it is firmly opposed to the latest rules by the United States against Huawei and will take all necessary measures to safeguard Chinese firms' rights and interests.

SEE ALSO

Seoul: Shares edge higher on China's factory data, post weekly loss

Shares of SK Hynix, world's No 2 memory chip maker after Samsung Electronics and a supplier to Huawei, closed 1 per cent lower after the United States on Friday moved to curb shipments of semiconductors to Huawei from global chipmakers. Samsung Electronics, however, closed up 2 per cent.

Stock prices are expected to keep balance in a narrow range this week as worries of coronavirus second waves are offset by expectations of the Chinese government's stimulus plans to come, said Kim Yong-goo, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment.

Foreigners were net sellers of US$75.67 million worth of shares on the main board.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 18, 2020 03:37 PM
Government & Economy

China's defence budget likely to grow despite economic cost of coronavirus

[BEIJING] China, facing what it sees as increasing military pressure from the United States, is likely to shrug off...

May 18, 2020 03:26 PM
Energy & Commodities

Indonesia doubles volume of rice released to market to blunt price spike

[JAKARTA] Indonesian food procurement agency Bulog has doubled the amount of rice released from stocks this year in...

May 18, 2020 03:16 PM
Government & Economy

305 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, bringing total to 28,343

[SINGAPORE] There are 305 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed in Singapore as of Monday noon, as cases in...

May 18, 2020 03:10 PM
Life & Culture

English Premier League could show more matches on free-to-air, minister says

[LONDON] The English Premier League could show more matches on free-to-air TV platforms once it resumes, including...

May 18, 2020 03:04 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan says did not receive WHO meeting invite, issue off the table for now

[TAIPEI] Despite strong efforts Taiwan did not get invited to this week's meeting of a key World Health Organization...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.