Seoul: Shares slide on downbeat US data, euro zone forecast

[SEOUL] South Korean shares edged lower on Thursday as investors turned risk-averse following downbeat data from the United States and a record recession forecast for the euro zone.

The Korean won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell.

The Kospi fell 2.45 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 1,926.31 by 0234 GMT.

Data showed private employers in the US laid off a record 20.2 million workers in April, while a European Commission forecast said the euro zone economy will contract by a record 7.7 per cent this year and inflation will almost disappear.

Sino-US tensions were also in focus, with US President Donald Trump saying he would be able to report in about a week or two whether China is fulfilling its obligations under the Phase 1 trade deal.

Stock prices were under pressure from persisting uncertainties around the coronavirus pandemic and US-China tensions, KB Securities' analyst Kim Young Hwan said.

South Korea reported four new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the national tally to 10,810.

Foreigners were net sellers of 128.6 billion won (S$148.9 million) worth of shares on the main board.

The won was quoted at 1,226.6 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.4 per cent lower than its previous close at 1,222.1.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,226.8 per US dollar, up 0.1 per cent from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,225.2.

The Kospi has fallen 12.35 per cent so far this year, but gained 32.3 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume was 425.91 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 896, the number of advancing shares was 397.

The won has lost 5.7 per cent against the US dollar so far this year.

In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 111.83.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by one basis point to 0.949 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.6 basis points to 1.48 per cent.

