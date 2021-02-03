 Seoul: Stocks close higher for a third straight day, Stocks - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks close higher for a third straight day

Wed, Feb 03, 2021 - 4:02 PM

AK_krstocks_0302.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose for a third straight day on Wednesday as auto shares were boosted by reports of a possible US$3.6 billion deal between Kia Corp and Apple.

The Kospi closed up 32.87 points, or 1.06 per cent, at 3,129.68, after gaining 1.5 per cent in early trade. The index rose 1.3 per cent on Tuesday.

Kia Corp, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor, surged as much as 14.5 per cent to its highest level since September 1997, after local media reported the South Korean automaker and Apple will likely sign a deal in mid-February.

Hyundai Motor , the country's largest carmaker, also jumped as high as 5 per cent following robust US January sales of both the company and Kia.

Foreigners were net buyers of US$381.86 million worth of shares on the main board.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 3, 2021 03:56 PM
Real Estate

Six shophouses at Joo Chiat Place sold for more than S$2m each

SIX shophouses at Joo Chiat Place has been sold for prices ranging from S$2.65 million to S$2.72 million.

Feb 3, 2021 03:49 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end higher as RBA reaffirms dovish policy stance

[SYDNEY] Australian shares closed higher on Wednesday, with financials leading gains, after the Reserve Bank of...

Feb 3, 2021 02:38 PM
Companies & Markets

Passport of Sen Yue non-executive chairman impounded amid CAD probe

CATALIST-LISTED Sen Yue Holdings on Wednesday said the passport of its non-executive chairman Koh Mia Seng has been...

Feb 3, 2021 02:26 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street on optimism over more US fiscal...

Feb 3, 2021 01:45 PM
Companies & Markets

CDL pledges to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030

CITY Developments Limited (CDL) has pledged to reach net zero carbon operations for buildings under its direct...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CDL pledges to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030

Architect of Bank of Japan's 'bazooka' stimulus calls for fiscal firepower to beat deflation

Lenovo's Q3 profit tops expectations

Australia's cash rate seen near zero for several years: Lowe

Hot stock: Oceanus hits record high of 6.9 S cents amid Reddit speculation

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for