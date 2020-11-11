You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks end at 2-1/2-year high on vaccine hopes, strong exports data

Wed, Nov 11, 2020 - 3:26 PM

file7d4y70u6avm5m7hv2yj.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed at their highest level in more than two-and-a-half years on Wednesday, extending their rally for an eighth straight session, following upbeat trade data and hopes of a successful coronavirus vaccine.

The Korean won closed at its strongest level since early December 2018 and the benchmark bond yield rose.

The benchmark Kospi ended up 32.74 points or 1.3 per cent at 2,485.57, its highest since May 3, 2018.

"Foreign investors were seen purchasing market heavyweights including Samsung Electronics on weak dollar... Investors will focus on the progress in vaccine development and US President-elect Biden's policies," said Hana Financial Investment analyst Lee Young-gon.

Chip giant Samsung Electronics and biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion led the gains on the benchmark, rising 1.8 per cent and 7.2 per cent each.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Foreigners gobbled up net 836.4 billion won (S$1.01 billion) worth of shares on the main board, after purchasing around net 2.5 trillion won in the past four sessions, Korea Exchange data showed.

South Korea's exports for the first 10 days of November surged 20.1 per cent on strong chip sales and solid demand from major trading partners, data showed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the nation's unemployment rate climbed to a three-month high in October, while the number of employed fell at the fastest pace in six months, as the resurgence in the Covid-19 cases added pressure on businesses.

The won ended at 1,110.0 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, up 0.5 per cent and marking the strongest close since Dec 4, 2018.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,109.1, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,109.4.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by two basis points to 0.993 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 11, 2020 03:29 PM
Banking & Finance

Ex-Goldman veteran seeks A$150m for ESG fund

[SINGAPORE] Two former veterans of Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) and Bankers Trust (BT) are turning their...

Nov 11, 2020 03:15 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong disqualifies four legislators for 'endangering security'

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong disqualified four opposition members of its legislature on Wednesday for endangering security...

Nov 11, 2020 03:06 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close up on continued hopes for vaccine

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday on continued optimism for a new coronavirus vaccine, further...

Nov 11, 2020 02:50 PM
Transport

China auto sales rise 12.5% in October, seventh straight monthly gain

[BEIJING] Vehicle sales in China rose 12.5 per cent in October from the same month a year earlier, the seventh...

Nov 11, 2020 02:33 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares gain as vaccine euphoria lifts recovery hopes

[BENGALURU] Australia shares ended higher on Wednesday for a fifth consecutive session, powered by financial and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Ascendas Reit sheds 6.3% after unveiling acquisitions, S$1.2b fundraising

Gold firms on softer US dollar, concerns over rising virus cases

Stocks to watch: Ascendas Reit, Sembmarine, Keppel, Valuetronics, Frasers Property

Singapore, Hong Kong air travel bubble to launch on Nov 22

Singapore stocks fall at open as vaccine optimism fades; STI down 0.9%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for