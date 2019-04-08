You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks end flat; won weakest since September 2017

Mon, Apr 08, 2019 - 3:44 PM

file74mpi4gtcgiy9hlykhs.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korea's Kospi stock index wavered on Monday to end flat as the South Korean won fell to its weakest since September 2017, capping earlier gains boosted by US job data and China stimulus. The country's benchmark bond yields dropped.

The currency won closed at 1,144.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.71 per cent lower than its previous close at 1,136.6.

The Seoul stock market's main Kospi ended nearly unchanged at 2,210.60 points, up 0.99 point or 0.04 per cent from the previous session.

Favourable US job data boosted the dollar, while reports that Norway's sovereign wealth fund will cut emerging market bonds including South Korea from the benchmark index it tracks dented the currency market, said Lee Kyoung-min, analyst, Daishin Securities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will streamline its US$300 billion fixed-income portfolio by cutting emerging market bonds from the benchmark index it tracks, the Finance Ministry said on Friday. Government and corporate bonds including US$6.3 billion worth bonds issued by South Korea would be affected.

Shares of Korean Air Lines parent Hanjin Group's subsidiaries jumped on hopes for a leadership renewal after the group's Chairman Cho Yang-ho passed away on Monday due to a chronic illness. Korean Air gained 3.8 per cent, while Hanjin Kal Corp and Hanjin Transportation Co Ltd jumped 17.7 per cent and 13.2 per cent, respectively.

Foreigners were net buyers of 275.4 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,144.8 per US dollar, down 0.7 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,143.8 per dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.12 per cent, after US stocks ended its previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks fell 0.21 per cent.

The Kospi rose 8.31 per cent so far this year, and fell 0.9 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

The trading volume during the session on the Kospi index was 335.88 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 897, the number of advancing shares was 428 shares.

he won has lost 2.5 per cent against the US dollar this year.

In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 109.55, while the three-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.86 per cent.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.2 basis points to 1.723 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped by 2.5 basis points to 1.867 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_S-Reits_080419_1.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

BT_20190408_JLCROWD_3745882.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Major VC player from Israel plans Asia fund, but says it'll watch out for froth

BT_20190408_TOPLINE8_3746196.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

StanChart 'go-to' bank for clients venturing overseas

Most Read

1 A question of time: The great HDB lease decay debate
2 Trade woes have opened doors for Singapore, says ExxonMobil
3 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside
4 Jazzing up the CBD
5 Singapore shares poised to rally on Wall St gains

Must Read

BP_S-Reits_080419_1.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

Apr 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b

BP_Hyflux_080419_66.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS sees no impropriety by DBS in Hyflux bond sale

BP_Anthony Tan_080419_83.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Garage

Grab eyes additional US$2b funding this year: CEO

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening