Seoul: Stocks end higher as chipmakers gain, Mid-East conflict cools

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed higher on Thursday as chipmakers jumped, and as concerns around the Middle East conflict eased. The won strengthened over 1 per cent and the benchmark bond yield rose.

The Kospi rose 35.14 points, or 1.63 per cent, to 2,186.45, its sharpest daily percentage gain since Aug 30, 2019.

Major chipmakers rose for a second day, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix adding 3.2 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively. Samsung Elec's shares hit fresh highs since the company's 1-to-50 stock split in May 2018.

Samsung Elec on Wednesday said quarterly operating profit likely fell at a milder pace than analysts forecast, indicating memory chip prices bottomed out and strengthening hope of recovery from an industry downturn.

A rally of market heavyweights contributed to the broader market's gains, DS Investment & Securities analyst Na Jeong-hwan said. Still, it is worth monitoring situations in the Middle East for some time, he added.

US President Donald Trump tempered days of angry rhetoric and suggested Iran was "standing down" after it fired missiles at US forces in Iraq, as both sides looked to defuse a crisis over the US killing of an Iranian general.

Foreigners were net buyers of 92.2 billion won (S$107.4 million) worth of shares on the main board.

The won was quoted at 1,159.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 1.01 per cent higher than its previous close at 1,170.8. During the session, the currency firmed as much as 1157.8 per US dollar.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,158.3 per US dollar, up 0.3 per cent from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,157.4 per US dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.4 per cent, after US stocks closed up overnight. Japanese stocks jumped 2.31 per cent.

The Kospi has fallen 0.51 per cent so far this year, but gained 2.3 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume during the session on the Kospi index was 583.33 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 908, the number of advancing shares was 737.

The won has lost 0.2 per cent against the dollar so far this year.

In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.20 point to 110.32, while the three-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.46 per cent in late afternoon trade.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.6 basis points to 1.418 per cent in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by six basis points to 1.688 per cent.

