You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks end higher on chipmakers; Kospi up for second week

Fri, Feb 14, 2020 - 3:44 PM

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed higher on Friday, marking its second straight weekly gain, as chipmakers jumped after an upbeat business outlook. The Korean won weakened modestly, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

The Kospi ended up 10.63 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 2,243.59, and added 1.43 per cent for the week.

Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix firmed 1.8 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively.

Memory demand and price trend would be strong despite the virus outbreak, Nomura analyst CW Chung said, adding that the brokerage revised their target prices upwards.

The coronavirus outbreak in China showed no sign of peaking with health authorities on Friday reporting more than 5,000 new cases.

SEE ALSO

Seoul: Stocks rise over 1.5% after solid US data; virus fears linger

South Korean central bank said it must take a cautious approach to any further rate cuts, as economic indicators need to be assessed carefully to gauge the impact of the epidemic on the economy.

Foreigners were net buyers of 93.6 billion won (S$110 million) worth of shares on the mainboard.

The won was quoted at 1,183.0 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.02 per cent lower than its previous close at 1,182.8.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,182.2 per US dollar, up 0.1 per cent from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,182.5 per US dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.20 per cent, while US stocks fell slightly overnight. Japanese stocks fell 0.59 per cent.

The Kospi has risen 2.1 per cent so far this year, and gained 1.3 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume was 589.00 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 903, the number of advancing shares was 333.

The won has lost 2.2 per cent against the US dollar so far this year.

In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.20 point to 110.63, while the three-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.42 per cent in late afternoon trade.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.9 basis points to 1.335 per cent in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4.3 basis points to 1.655 per cent. 

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 14, 2020 03:38 PM
Transport

KLM apologises after coronavirus toilet note sparks outrage in South Korea

[SEOUL] KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France KLM, offered a public apology on Friday after a crew member sparked online...

Feb 14, 2020 03:33 PM
Government & Economy

China says 6 health workers died from virus, 1,716 infected

[BEIJING] Six health workers have died from the novel coronavirus in China and more than 1,700 have been infected,...

Feb 14, 2020 03:27 PM
Garage

JPMorgan sets July deadline for fintechs to sign new data access deals: sources

[WASHINGTON] JPMorgan Chase & Co has told financial technology companies they will be barred from accessing its...

Feb 14, 2020 03:22 PM
Government & Economy

Shell sends some Singapore staff home after Covid-19 scare

[SINGAPORE] Shell said on Friday it had identified an employee at its main Singapore office who had been in contact...

Feb 14, 2020 03:22 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares mark best week in a month on rosy earnings

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed higher on Friday, rising more than 1.5 per cent in a week that saw better-than-...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly