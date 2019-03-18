You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks end marginally higher on profit taking; won gains

Mon, Mar 18, 2019 - 3:41 PM

file6uc642rh1w11a0oovo0.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korea's Kospi stock index closed slightly higher on Monday, despite a sharp rise in Chinese stocks, as foreigners and individuals became net sellers taking profit from rise in previous sessions. Both the South Korean won and the benchmark bond yield gained. At the close, the Seoul stock market's main Kospi index added 3.38 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 2,179.49 points. The index gained 0.9 per cent on Friday and 0.3 per cent on Thursday, respectively.

South Korean stocks were almost unchanged from previous closing during the session as investors sold on profit taking, while some of them bought on solid Chinese stocks, Seo Sang-young, an analyst from Kiwoom Securities, said in a note. Foreigners were net sellers of 45.2 billion won (S$53.9 million) worth of shares on the main board.

The won was quoted at 1,132.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.46 per cent higher than its previous close at 1,137.3. In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,131.9 per US dollar, up 0.2 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,130.9 per dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.82 per cent, after US stocks rose on Friday. Japanese stocks rose 0.62 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Kospi has risen 6.78 per cent so far this year, and fell 0.1 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

The trading volume during the session on the Kospi index was 249.16 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 898, the number of advancing shares was 518.

The won has lost 1.4 per cent against the US dollar this year.

In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 109.16, while the three-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.90 per cent.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.8 basis points to 1.812 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.7 basis point to 1.995 per cent. 

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_180319_4.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

BT_20190318_ANGYUUZOO18_3726683.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

BPWallst_180319_5.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore investors snap up US stocks in Q4 amid Wall St plunge

Most Read

1 DBS hires Bank of Singapore private banker
2 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
3 YouTube star PewDiePie is thrust into the spotlight after mosque slayings
4 Fat cats or top dogs: Is the Singapore CEO overpaid?
5 Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

Must Read

BP_YuuZoo_180319_76.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo says to close all Singapore operations, lay off staff on continued trading suspension

_MG_1055.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

GIC concerned about 'high uncertainty' in global investment environment: CEO

Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel expands cross-border payments alliance with Japan mobile payments tech firm addition

BP_construction_180319_78.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
SME

Debt payment behaviour of Singapore's construction sector worsens in Q4 2018: study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening