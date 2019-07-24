You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks end nearly 1% down as chipmakers lose steam

Wed, Jul 24, 2019 - 4:43 PM

file6ucdl8fzx8y1dnb6q9qc.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL]arkets: South Korean shares closed nearly 1 per cent lower on Wednesday, as leading chipmakers shed recent gains aided by a rise in memory chip prices amid trade tensions between Seoul and Tokyo. The South Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

Trade tensions between South Korea and Japan over compensation for wartime forced labourers have shown scant signs of abating, threatening global memory chip supply chain.

Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix closed down 1.9 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively, overshadowing the broader markets.

Following Japan's statement earlier this month that it would tighten restrictions on exports of high-tech materials, SK Hynix shares soared 13.4 per cent this month until Tuesday's close, while Samsung Elec had gained 0.6 per cent during the same period, lifted by a rise in memory chip prices.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

If Japan's export curbs are prolonged and supply glut of memory chips is resolved, South Korean chip giants are expected to suffer a setback in production, said Ha In-hwan, analyst, Meritz Securities.

The Seoul stock market's main Kospi index closed down 19.15 points or 0.91 per cent at 2,082.30 points.

Foreigners were net buyers of 46.6 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

The won was quoted at 1,177.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.08 per cent higher than its previous close at 1,178.9.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,177.6 per US dollar, up 0.1 per cent from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,175.7 per dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.08 per cent, after US stocks ended at a record high. Japanese stocks rose 0.41 per cent.

The Kospi rose 2.02 per cent so far this year, but lost 0.5 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

The trading volume during the session on the Kospi index was 841.58 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 893, the number of advancing shares was 200.

The won lost 5.3 per cent against the US dollar so far this year.

In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 points to 110.79, while the three-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.57 per cent.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.0 basis points to 1.320 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped 0.8 basis point to 1.462 per cent. 

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190724_ABDOM22_3843221.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Services 'not strong enough' to mitigate Singapore economy's slowdown

BT_20190724_LMXHENG0MRL_3843280.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Singapore Corporate Awards 2019
Companies & Markets

Government, firms must work more closely together: Heng

BT_20190724_ABSINGTEL24_3843189.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel doubles down on digital at AGM

Must Read

cbtl.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Consumer

Jollibee in US$350m deal to buy Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf; shares fall 8%

Kum Soek Ching_Credit Suisse.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Credit Suisse sees S-Reit valuations staying elevated; favours retail Reits

Jon Howes.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Law firm Clyde & Co adds new partners Jon Howes, Sean Hardy to regional construction team

colin-te-24.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek hires General Atlantic exec Fock Wai Hoong for S-E Asia role: sources

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly