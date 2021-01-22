You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks extend gains on tech boost

Fri, Jan 22, 2021 - 10:41 AM

nz_kospi_220179.jpg
South Korean shares rose on Friday for a fourth straight session and were poised to post their 11th weekly gain in 12, led by technology heavyweights Naver and Kakao. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose on Friday for a fourth straight session and were poised to post their 11th weekly gain in 12, led by technology heavyweights Naver and Kakao. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

The Kospi rose 17.64 points or 0.6 per cent to 3,178.48 by 0200 GMT, adding 2.8 per cent so far this week. It had settled 1.5 per cent higher on Thursday, marking its record close.

Portal giant Naver and messenger app operator Kakao surged 7.9 per cent and 4.1 per cent respectively, following gains in Apple Inc and other US tech shares.

Other major heavyweights traded mixed. Chip giant Samsung Electronics was up 0.2 per cent, while peer SK Hynix slid 0.8 per cent.

A Reuters poll showed the South Korean economy likely grew at a slower pace in the fourth quarter as a boost in exports was partially offset by sluggish domestic demand due to toughened Covid-19 social distancing measures since late last year.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Investors are closely watching the US$1.9 trillion US stimulus and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's remark. Next week's US Federal Reserve meeting is also eyed," said DS Investment & Securities' Na Jeong-hwan.

Foreigners were net sellers of 44.3 billion won (S$53.2 million) worth of shares on the main board.

The won was quoted at 1,101.2 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.3 per cent lower than its previous close.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,101.2 per US dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,100.6.

In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 point to 111.54.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.8 basis points to 0.979 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 22, 2021 10:45 AM
Garage

Electric-vehicle startup Aiways seeking funds at US$2b value: sources

[HONG KONG] Aichi Automobile is seeking to raise fresh funds that could value the Chinese electric-vehicle startup...

Jan 22, 2021 10:37 AM
Government & Economy

Tokyo Olympic organisers say fully focused on hosting Games this summer

[TOKYO] Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics said all event partners, including the Japanese government and the...

Jan 22, 2021 10:30 AM
Technology

Google says it will shut search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

[SYDNEY] Google said on Friday it will disable its search function in Australia if the government proceeds with a...

Jan 22, 2021 09:50 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks slip at Friday's open; STI down 0.5%

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Friday after ending the previous trading day past the 3,000-mark.

Jan 22, 2021 09:43 AM
Government & Economy

Yellen leaves door open to tax increase on wealthy Americans

[WASHINGTON] Treasury Secretary-designate Janet Yellen said she would work with lawmakers to fast-track a series of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US dollar may continue fall, but impact on Singapore stocks unlikely to be major

Lazada/Alibaba and TikTok figure in latest office-leasing deals

Singapore's Covid-19 task force mulling new restrictions ahead of Chinese New Year

GL has deeper value than just 70¢ a share: analysts

CDL expects 'material impairment loss' on investment in Sincere Property

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for