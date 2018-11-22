You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks fall dragged by Hyundai Motor Group; won rises

Thu, Nov 22, 2018 - 4:14 PM

file6ucdl8fzx8y1dnb6q9qc (3).jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korea's KOSPI stock index edged down on Thursday, due to losses in Hyundai Motor Group shares. Both Korean won and bond yields rose.

At 0632 GMT, the KOSPI closed down 6.60 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 2,069.95.

Hyundai Motor Group shares tumbled following a Reuters report that US prosecutors are investigating if Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors' vehicle recalls over engine defects were conducted properly. Shares of both Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors closed down more than 5 per cent, while the company's parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis closed 8.7 per cent lower.

Shares of Samsung C&T ended down 6.0 per cent to an all-time low on lingering concerns over the audit into the company, after the financial regulator took a disciplinary action on its unit, Samsung BioLogics, on Nov. 14.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The won was quoted at 1,129.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.21 per cent firmer than its previous close at 1,131.6.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,129.9 per U.S. dollar, down 0.25 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,109.95 per dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.18 per cent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains ahead of its thanksgivings holiday. Japanese stocks rose 0.65 per cent.

The KOSPI is down around 15.8 per cent so far this year, and down by 6.82 per cent in the previous 30 days.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 237,048,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 893, the number of advancing shares was 249.

Foreigners were net sellers of 44,732 million won worth of shares, extending its selloff to an eighth session.

The US dollar has risen 5.96 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on Oct 11, 2018.

In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 108.76.

The Korean three-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 per cent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.948 per cent, higher than the previous day's 1.95 per cent.

REUTER

Editor's Choice

BP_noble_221118_4.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble's restructuring hangs in the balance amid investigations

BT_20181122_KYASAD19_3620483.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Technology

Tax-return sector 'needs technology to take it to the future'

Nov 22, 2018
Real Estate

China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office

Most Read

1 Surge in China theft of Australia company secrets: report
2 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
3 Taylor Swift flexes music muscle to seek higher payouts for other artists
4 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
5 China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office

Must Read

BP_SGbiz_221118_32.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q3 GDP grew 2.2%, below street estimates; MTI narrows 2018 forecast to 3-3.5%

BP_SGtrade_221118_33.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports grow for 5th quarter in a row in Q3, posts 8% jump

Nov 22, 2018
Banking & Finance

CapBridge's 1exchange gets MAS nod to operate as one of Singapore's first private securities exchanges

BP_LionAir_221118_53.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Transport

'Spend the minimum': How Lion Air hid equipment failures and beat regulators

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening