You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks fall for third straight session; slip 1.7% for week

Fri, Apr 26, 2019 - 4:12 PM

colin-ki-26.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korea's Kospi stock index dropped for the third straight session on Friday, as institutions offloaded local stocks. The South Korean won fell for the fifth consecutive session, hovering near the lowest since early 2017, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

The Seoul stock market's main Kospi index ended down 11.19 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 2,179.31. For the week, the KOSPI lost 1.66 per cent. Foreigners were net buyers of 34.8 billion won worth of shares on the main board, while institutions were net sellers of 183.8 billion won worth of stocks.

The won was quoted at 1,161.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.04 per cent lower than its previous close at 1,160.5. On weekly basis, the currency weakened 2 per cent versus dollar.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,160.5 per US dollar, down 0.1 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,159.3 per dollar.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.06 per cent, after US stocks were mixed. Japanese stocks fell 0.22 per cent.

The Kospi has risen 6.77 per cent so far this year, and rose 1.6 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

The trading volume during the session on the Kospi index was 560.74 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 893, the number of advancing shares was 261.

The won has lost 3.9 per cent against the US dollar this year.

In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 109.54, while the three-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.84 per cent.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.2 basis point to 1.726 per cent, staying below policy rate at 1.75 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.2 basis point to 1.877 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

lwx_hyflux_260419_1.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux gets only a month more on debt stay in absence of binding offer

lwx_the lilium_260419_6.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Real Estate

Developers finding it tough to locate showflats on project site

lwx_Ninja van_260419_7.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Garage

Grab invests in Ninja Van, ramps up logistics network

Most Read

1 Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals
2 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
3 1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report
4 Olivia Lum says she will take S$1 salary until Hyflux is restructured
5 Genting has a tough act to follow in IR 2.0

Must Read

lwx_factory_260419_53.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output reverses into negative territory in March

lwx_hyflux_260419_30.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux hit with demand from Maybank for payment of S$509m; VP for operations leaves

Apr 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Venture Corp shares down 8.6% after citing near-term volatility

lwx_best world_260419_45.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: RHB suspends coverage on Best World

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening